Charles 'Chuck' E. Wiberg

After completing a heat-treating apprenticeship at Simmons in Kenosha, Chuck worked in industry to perfect his skill and knowledge of the craft. He established Midland Metal Treating in Franklin, and in 1982, he founded ThermTech in Waukesha. The company, still led by the Wiberg family, is nationally recognized as a leader in the industry and currently employs over 100 people. Before his retirement, Chuck was a master at refurbishing old equipment and designing and building furnaces for his “shop”. He was a pioneer in developing equipment to adapt cryogenic technology for metallurgy. He mentored countless employees, passing on a strong work ethic and his wealth of skill and knowledge.

Chuck served his country during the Korean War, signing on with the Naval Reserve for eight years.

He loved reading books about history, and in retirement, enjoyed woodworking and staying involved with ThermTech as an advisor and employee educator. He and Joan had many great adventures traveling throughout Europe and enjoying their Fort Myers condo with family and friends, but they were always eager to return to their ever-growing family. They cherished and had a deep bond with each of their 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought them great delight.