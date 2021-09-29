Charles 'Chuck' Beth

November 20, 1955—September 26, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT—Mr. Chuck R. Beth, 65, passed away at Season’s Hospice – Ignite on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after a long battle with ALS.
He was born in San Marcos, TX on November 20, 1955, the son of the late Edward and Ella (nee: Hutchins) Beth.
Chuck owned and operated numerous establishments in the Racine area for many years, including Racine Amusement, Fountain Banquet Hall and Junction Pub and Grill. Before his passing he served as President of WAMO (Wisconsin Amusement and Music Operators), treasurer of the Racine Tavern League and a board member of Fourth Fest.
When Chuck wasn’t working, he loved flying his plane, riding his Harley, traveling to the Kentucky Derby, Lambeau Field, Las Vegas, and playing in his many pool leagues.
He is survived by his daughters, Stacey Beth and Theresa Beth both of Racine; his grandchildren: Saige and Kashton Barnes; his brothers and sisters: Edward Beth, Patricia Lofquist, Robert (Vickie) Beth, Joseph (Chuck) Beth and Gloria Beth; his former wife and mother of his daughters, Rhonda Beth; his longtime companion, Gina Greco; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, friends, business associates and customers. Chuck was also preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Sue Wolf.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, October 1, 2021, for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A service honoring and remembering his life will follow at 1:00 p.m. He will be interred at West Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the service at the funeral home. The celebration of Chuck’s life will conclude at Fountain Banquet Hall after the cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend. Memorials in Chuck’s name have been suggested to the ALS Foundation for research to find a cure.
