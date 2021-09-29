Charles 'Chuck' Beth

November 20, 1955—September 26, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT—Mr. Chuck R. Beth, 65, passed away at Season’s Hospice – Ignite on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after a long battle with ALS.

He was born in San Marcos, TX on November 20, 1955, the son of the late Edward and Ella (nee: Hutchins) Beth.

Chuck owned and operated numerous establishments in the Racine area for many years, including Racine Amusement, Fountain Banquet Hall and Junction Pub and Grill. Before his passing he served as President of WAMO (Wisconsin Amusement and Music Operators), treasurer of the Racine Tavern League and a board member of Fourth Fest.

When Chuck wasn’t working, he loved flying his plane, riding his Harley, traveling to the Kentucky Derby, Lambeau Field, Las Vegas, and playing in his many pool leagues.

He is survived by his daughters, Stacey Beth and Theresa Beth both of Racine; his grandchildren: Saige and Kashton Barnes; his brothers and sisters: Edward Beth, Patricia Lofquist, Robert (Vickie) Beth, Joseph (Chuck) Beth and Gloria Beth; his former wife and mother of his daughters, Rhonda Beth; his longtime companion, Gina Greco; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, friends, business associates and customers. Chuck was also preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Sue Wolf.