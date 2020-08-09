Charles "Chuck" A. Murry Sr.

1961 – 2020
Charles A. “Chuck” Murry Sr., age 59, passed away on August 4th.
He is survived by his children: Laurie Arend, Charles (Tina) Murry Jr., Greg Murry and Ashley Fought. Cherished son of Albert and Phyllis Frankenstein. Brother of (the late) Eda, (the late) Bobby, Patsy, Johnny, Lloyd, Mary, Julie and Jim. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild with one on the way, other relatives and many friends. Chuck worked for Racine Amusement for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed playing darts and made many wonderful friends along the way, considering them family.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held on a future date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.