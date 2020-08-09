Charles "Chuck" A. Murry Sr.

He is survived by his children: Laurie Arend, Charles (Tina) Murry Jr., Greg Murry and Ashley Fought. Cherished son of Albert and Phyllis Frankenstein. Brother of (the late) Eda, (the late) Bobby, Patsy, Johnny, Lloyd, Mary, Julie and Jim. Further survived by 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild with one on the way, other relatives and many friends. Chuck worked for Racine Amusement for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed playing darts and made many wonderful friends along the way, considering them family.