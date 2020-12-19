1947—2020
Charles “Chuck” A. Linneman, 73, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020.
Born in Burlington on January 16, 1947, he was the son of Anthony and Helen (nee: Enright) Linneman. He was a life-long resident of the Burlington area.
Chuck worked as a farmer. He also worked at Foster Forbs, where he was proud to be a union president. He loved nature and working with all types of animals. He especially enjoyed horses and was known for raising and showing his dairy goats.
Chuck is survived by his children, Chuck (Kathie) Linneman, Charlene (Bill) Sayre, Robin Linneman, Nathan (Sandy) Linneman and Jared Linneman; grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Jacie, Julian, Charlotte, James, Rhys and Prys; siblings, Carol (Bud), John (Birdie), Joan (Bill), Mary, Mike (Barb), Barb (Larry) and Betty (Ken); along with many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Nick.
The family would like especially to thank his sister Joan, for her love and support during these last several years.
A graveside service for Chuck will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2PM at Burlington Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
