1929 – 2020

Racine – Charles “Charlie” Elmer Browne, 90, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. He was born in Racine on June 22, 1929, to Charles and Alice (Nee: Soranson) Browne.

He served in the Army and afterward lived and worked in Racine.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Jacobs (Ray) Wagoner of North Little Rock, Arkansas, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; Brothers Murl (Joan) Browne and William Browne of Racine, Wisconsin, 5 nieces and nephews and many great & great-great nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Alice, son Charles Elmer Browne Jr., and sister-in-law Joan Browne.

Charlie was known as a gentle man with a kind and loving heart. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In keeping with Charlie’s wishes, a private service will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Bay Of Burlington for their loving care of Charlie.

