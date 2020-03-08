1929 – 2020

Racine – Charles “Charlie” Elmer Browne, 90, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020. He was born in Racine on June 22, 1929, to Charles and Alice (Nee: Soranson) Browne.

He served in the Army and afterward lived and worked in Racine.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Jacobs (Ray) Wagoner of North Little Rock, Arkansas, 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; Brothers Murl (Joan) Browne and William Browne of Racine, Wisconsin, 5 nieces and nephews and many great & great-great nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Alice, son Charles Elmer Browne Jr., and sister-in-law Joan Browne.

Charlie was known as a gentle man with a kind and loving heart. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In keeping with Charlie’s wishes, a private service will be held.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family would like to thank the staff at The Bay Of Burlington for their loving care of Charlie.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Browne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.