Charles 'Charlie' A. Braun

July 26, 1932—March 30, 2022

WILD ROSE—Charles A. Braun, age 89, of Wild Rose, formerly a long-time resident of Neshkoro, WI and Racine, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Rosemore Village. Charles was born on July 26, 1932, in Racine. He was the youngest of the five children of John and Tillie (Dedrich) Braun.

His brothers John, Donald, Robert and sister Shirley O’Connor have all predeceased him. “Charlie” Braun, as he was known to everyone, was married to Barbara A. Helker (nee Kronick) and with whom he spent many years. Barbara passed away June 23, 2015.

They were avid bowlers and loved their gaming excursions to Nevada and around Wisconsin. He was proud of the home he built himself and with the help of family and friends on Silver Spring Lake in Neshkoro.

Charlie worked for Walker Forge in Racine for 37 years and then in various employments well into his 80’s with the last being Smuckers in Ripon.

He had four sons: Charles, Jr. who predeceased him, Timothy of Cathedral City, CA, Jeffrey of Cleburne, TX and David (Terri) of Necedah, WI; he also had three grandchildren: Christopher (Carrie) Braun, Amanda Penler and Candice Daniel; his great-grandchildren are: Jackson and Evelyn Braun, Emily Penler and Lily Daniel. A great-grandchild Harmony has also predeceased him. Charlie is also survived by his nephews and nieces; and their descendants; and the children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren of Barbara A. Helker and their spouses; and by other friends.

Charles has been cremated at his request. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date.