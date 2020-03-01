Charles “Bud” E. Jacob

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr. with Rev. Pat O’Loughlin officiating. Interment with Full Military honors will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Monday March 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. and on Tuesday at 10:30 until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church have been suggested.