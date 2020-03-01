1925—2020
Charles “Bud” E. Jacob, age 94, passed away peacefully at his residence, February 24, 2020. He was born in Caledonia on August 29, 1925, son of the late Charles and Mary (Nee: Grieger) Jacob.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Dr. with Rev. Pat O’Loughlin officiating. Interment with Full Military honors will follow at Caledonia Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Monday March 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. and on Tuesday at 10:30 until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church have been suggested.
A special thank you to the staffs at Aurora Hospice and Home Instead for their loving and compassionate care.
You have free articles remaining.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.