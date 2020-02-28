1925—2020

Charles “Bud” E. Jacob, age 94, passed away peacefully at his residence, February 24, 2020. He was born in Caledonia August 29, 1925 son of the late Charles and Mary (Nee: Grieger) Jacob.

Bud proudly served his country in the US Army during WW11. On May 17, 1947 he was united in marriage to Edith May Stoll who preceded him in death September 7, 2006. Bud was employed by Consolidated Freightways. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed gardening. Above all it was time spent with family that was most important to him.

Surviving are his daughter, Charlene (James Thomas) Smith; son, Charles G. Jacob; grandchildren, Charles P. (Trish) Jacob, Timothy J. Jacob, Jennifer R. (Scott) Craine; great grandchildren, Alyssa M. Jacob and Samuel A. Yeek; sisters-in-law, Sandra Tendeland and Karen Stoll; nieces, nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Dolores Mae, brothers, Roy (Bernice) Jacob, Lester (Gertrude) Jacob, Russell (Alverona) Jacob, sister Gladys (Donald) Olley, brothers-n-law, Robert Tendeland and William Stoll.