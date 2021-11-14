Charles 'Bruh' G. Gory

July 15, 1950 – November 6, 2021

RACINE - Charles "Bruh" Gory received the promise of eternal life on November 6, 2021. He was born in Lambert, MS, on July 15,1950, son of the late J.D and Mattie (Fife) Gory.

A celebration of Charles life will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the Delta Inn Hotel Ballroom located at 7111 Washington Ave Racine, WI 53406. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you for the many expressions of love, sympathy and kindness shown at the homecoming of our loved one. We are externally grateful. A special thanks to Dr. Young Choi and staff at Ascension Compassus Care.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406

262-552-9000