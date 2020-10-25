Charles B. Odders

1927 – 2020

RACINE – Charles Burton Odders, 93, resident of Racine, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on October 19, 2020.

On January 13, 1927 he was born in Racine, the son of the late Chris and Elsie (nee: Nelson) Odders.

Charles was united in marriage to the former Barbara Jean Bayer in Racine on March 20, 1948.

He was employed with S.C. Johnson in the printing department, retiring after 20 years of service.

Charles proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II from January of 1945 until his honorable discharge in November of 1947.