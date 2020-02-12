November 30, 1931 – February 9, 2020
Charles Arthur Clark, 88, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine. He was born in Racine on November 30, 1931, son of the late Gardner and Edna (Née: Jensen) Clark.
Charles was united in marriage on June 10, 1978, to the former Peggy Mongrain of Iron Mountain, Michigan.
Charles attended Lutheran High School and then finished his education at Racine Agricultural School in Rochester. He was a tool and die maker by trade, a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, and was employed for over 25 years at Tree Tool and Die Company and Jacobson Manufacturing. He was an avid camper, fisherman, and motorcycle rider, belonging to several motorcycle clubs. He was a member of Pentecost Lutheran Church and Men’s Club. He was a key figure in forming and past president of a non-profit organization “Friends of Seniors” to raise money for a stand-alone senior center in Racine.
Charles leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 41 years, Peggy Clark; son, Larry (Margaret) Clark of Racine; daughter, Debra (Fred) Wyatt of Delaware; five step-children, Steve (Janet) Edlund, Scott (Lisa) Edlund, Kevin (Traci) Johnson, Mike (Karen) Johnson, Kristine Johnson; brother, Bernie Clark of Racine; sister, Janice (Larry) Scheffler of Goleta, California; sister-in-law, Diane Clark of Florida; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Charles is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy (nee: Smith) Clark; brother, Dr. George Clark of Oostburg, WI; son, Steven Clark; daughter, Suzanne Cook.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 4:00pm until 7:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Charles’ life will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:00am, at Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Avenue, with Rev. Luke Jacob officiating. Visitation on Thursday will be at church from 9:30am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. The family has suggested memorials to Pentecost Lutheran Church.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUENRAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.