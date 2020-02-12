Charles Arthur Clark, 88, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine. He was born in Racine on November 30, 1931, son of the late Gardner and Edna (Née: Jensen) Clark.

Charles attended Lutheran High School and then finished his education at Racine Agricultural School in Rochester. He was a tool and die maker by trade, a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, and was employed for over 25 years at Tree Tool and Die Company and Jacobson Manufacturing. He was an avid camper, fisherman, and motorcycle rider, belonging to several motorcycle clubs. He was a member of Pentecost Lutheran Church and Men’s Club. He was a key figure in forming and past president of a non-profit organization “Friends of Seniors” to raise money for a stand-alone senior center in Racine.