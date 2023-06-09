Feb. 25, 1933—June 5, 2023

Charles Allen Vargo, (Charlie) age 90, after fighting congestive heart failure and declining health for the last two years, passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice House Lakewood Ranch surrounded by his loving family on June 5, 2023.

He was born in Chicago, IL on February 25, 1933, the son of John Vargo and Anna Vargo (nee Tocts). He lived most of his life in Racine, WI until he retired to Bradenton, FL.

Charles was a graduate of Horlick High School and served his country in the Army. He was wed in marriage to the love of his life, Mary (Gottfredsen) on April 8, 1978. Together they raised a beautiful family of two (step)daughters: Kelly Ann Oakes (Lensert) Bradenton, FL and Roxanne Marie Baldwin,(Lensert) Chandler, AZ. Their beautiful family grew with seven grandchildren including: Jacob Oakes, Ryan Oakes, Glenn A. Oakes, III, Mrs. Sydney (Heath) Sullivan, Courtney Baldwin, Natalie Baldwin and Kiley Niagolov and great-grandson, Hudson Sullivan.

His adopted family: Pam (David) Scheffler of Wisconsin Dells, Amy (Lloyd) Crom of Oconomowoc, Mike (Wendy) Jensen of Paddock Lake, David (Kathy) Lemke of Milwaukee, Steve (Janice) Lemke, and Dan Lemke of Racine. Many very special nieces and nephews, including Suzette (Suzy) Vargo-Wagner of Los Angeles.

After his military service, he entered the Real Estate Field. Charles spent over 60+ years in the Real Estate field and was known for making and keeping deals together. He was a natural businessman and enjoyed all aspects of the industry. He owned and operated Charles Realty in Racine, WI for many years then in 1978, Mary Vargo came to join his office and Kelly Oakes (Lensert) joined them in 1988. Together they grew their real estate firm to be a dominant, leading Real Estate Brokerage in Racine. His employees/agents at Coldwell Banker were his family and he loved to stop at their desk and ask them how they were and how their children were. He loved taking Kringle to all the Tuesday meetings and to the office on Saturdays. He also, had been partners in Lighthouse Title. He was well known in the Racine community for his business acumen and his community involvement.

Charles and Mary sold their brokerage to Coldwell Banker Corporate/NRT and moved to Florida in 2000. Charles acquired his Florida Real Estate license and continued to practice in Florida. He successfully helped many friends and family with their Florida home purchases and retired from Re/Max Alliance in 2020.

Charles’ greatest loves were His Mary, babysitting for the grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his love for the game of golf. He is a former member of Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine and University Park Country Club in University Park, FL. He was a prayer warrior and a member of St. Patrick’s Church, and his faith was very important to him.

Charles is survived by his wife, Mary; two children; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joyce Ann Vargo.

A private ceremony will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and condolences. Robert Toale and Sons, 4310 Solutions Lane, Bradenton, FL is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to Heart Failure Society of America Inc. hfsa.org 500 N. Washington St., Rockville, MD. 02849.