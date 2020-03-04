October 25, 1928—March 1, 2020

Charles A. Wicke, age 91, passed away at his home in Racine on March 1, 2020. He was born in Manitowoc County on October 25, 1928, the son of Gustave and Emma Wicke and was a resident of Racine for 70 years.

Charles attended Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering in September 1950, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Wisconsin. A very talented engineer, he was employed by the Oster Avionic Co. for 14 years and then by In-Sink-Erator for 29 years until his retirement. He was proud of the many patents he received during his engineering career.

Charles met his wife, Pauline (Née: Drasner), at a dance in Kellnersville, Wisconsin. They married on October 28, 1950 in Milwaukee and enjoyed almost 60 wonderful years of marriage until Pauline’s death in September 2010. Charles and Pauline split their time between a home in Racine and Pauline’s family farm in Whitelaw in Manitowoc County, where Charles could often be found putting his engineering skills to work fixing equipment and maintaining the outbuildings. His joy was to spend time at his farm and especially working with his John Deere tractor. Charles was an avid reader and had special interest in both the civil and revolutionary wars.