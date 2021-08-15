Mar. 21, 1942 – May 15, 2021

FORMERLY OF RACINE — Charles A. Rosenquist, age 79, passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Joan Schrader at his side on May 15, 2021. He was born on March 21, 1942 in Racine, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife, Joan Schrader; his children: Dagmar (Mitch) Keller, Steve Rosenquist and family, Julie Rosenquist and family; his stepchildren: Brenda (Gregg) Smith, John (Joy) Schrader; sister-in-law, Joyce (Earl) Anderson; brothers-in-law: Patrick (LuAnn) Conley and Michael (Mary) Conley; grandchildren: Madison Keller, Sydney Keller, Tanner Smith, Danielle Munazaraev (Paul Park), Janee Schrader; great-grandchild, Haydn Park; and many other friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Jeannette Rosenquist; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert and Sally Conley; grandson, Aidan Keller; step-son, Robert Miller; and brother-in-law, Allen Sandberg.

Charles worked at Massey Ferguson and then became a real estate broker for many years in Racine. Charlie and Joan retired in 2012 and moved to Sun City, Arizona.

A celebration of life will be held on August 22, 2021 between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM at the Angry Brothers Pub and Grill located at 6501 Washington Ave, in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin.