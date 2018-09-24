Subscribe for 17¢ / day

February 13, 1934—September 16, 2018

RACINE—Charles Augusta Bradley, 84, peacefully and quietly passed from this earthly life into eternal life in his home on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

He was born February 13, 1934 in New Albany, Mississippi, the son of Albert and Birt Bradley. At an early age he was baptized and became a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, New Albany Mississippi. In 1955 he relocated to Racine, Wisconsin where he united with the Second M.B. Church under the late M.C. Davis. He served as Deacon for over 50 years, loved the people of God and served the men and women of God with the wisdom of the God.

Charles served in the United Sates Army, PFC-Honorably Discharged in 1957.

He married his soul mate LaVane King on July 7, 1955 in Waukegan, IL to this union a son was born, Gregory Lenair Bradley.

He was employed at Racine Steel Casting for over 50 years as a General Foreman, Line Leader and Laborer receiving several awards for his dedication and hard work.

Charles was preceded in by his parents, wife LaVane King Bradley, Brother Albert Lee Bradley and Sister Doris Bradley Wade.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories his son, Gregory Bradley, sisters Mae Bradley, Kathleen Brown (Orven), brothers Alfred Bradley (Gennie), Darrell Bradley (Maxine), Larry Bradley (Juanita) and special friends Bill Irvine and Pastor Daryn Crenshaw; and a host of other relative and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, a private service will take place. His interment with military honors will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Service on Tuesday, September 26, 2018

Fireside Restaurant & Lounge

2801 30th Avenue

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Charles A. Bradley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments