Charlene 'Sherry' Kay McClure (nee: Menke)

Sherry was born on April 11, 1945 in Racine where she was raised as the daughter of the late Floyd and Josephine (nee DeFatte) Menke. Sherry attended Wm Horlick High School and graduated in 1964. During those special high school years she met her soon to be life-long lover, best friend and husband, James R McClure. On May 27, 1967 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church they were united in marriage and remained active members. Sherry enjoyed several jobs throughout her lifetime in Racine including the Hamilton Beach Co, the St. Bonaventure School, the Shoop Golf Course and the Fisherman’s Corner. Her favorite job was that of a crossing guard. In her younger years she enjoyed participating in her children’s lives as a Girl Scout leader, Cheer Leader coach and room mother. She enjoyed family camping, golfing, bowling and square dancing. Some of Sherry & Jim’s best memories are of their 17 years at their cottage on Crooked Lake where their front yard was the infamous gathering site for family and close friends to live & laugh over games of Washers, campfires, cook outs and endless fishing tales.