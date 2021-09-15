Charlene 'Sherry' Kay McClure (nee: Menke)

April 11, 1945—September 12, 2021
RACINE—Charlene “Sherry” K. McClure, despite being fully vaccinated succumbed to a courageous and hard fought battle against COVID 19 at Ascension All Saints Hospital on September 12, 2021.
Sherry was born on April 11, 1945 in Racine where she was raised as the daughter of the late Floyd and Josephine (nee DeFatte) Menke. Sherry attended Wm Horlick High School and graduated in 1964. During those special high school years she met her soon to be life-long lover, best friend and husband, James R McClure. On May 27, 1967 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church they were united in marriage and remained active members. Sherry enjoyed several jobs throughout her lifetime in Racine including the Hamilton Beach Co, the St. Bonaventure School, the Shoop Golf Course and the Fisherman’s Corner. Her favorite job was that of a crossing guard. In her younger years she enjoyed participating in her children’s lives as a Girl Scout leader, Cheer Leader coach and room mother. She enjoyed family camping, golfing, bowling and square dancing. Some of Sherry & Jim’s best memories are of their 17 years at their cottage on Crooked Lake where their front yard was the infamous gathering site for family and close friends to live & laugh over games of Washers, campfires, cook outs and endless fishing tales.
Above all she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Jim; three children, Denise (Rob) Schmitz, Pattie (Kurt) Klinkhammer, Cory (Kim) McClure; grandchildren, Blaise (Katie) Michna, Brittany Michna, Robert W. Schmitz, Arianna Schmitz, Shawon (Becki) Deuel, Krystal (Alex) Sanchez, Cody McClure, Matthew McClure, Alyssa Shilvavy, Aaron Shilhavy; great grandchildren, Kane and Blake Michna, Lexington, Emerson and Mason Deuel, Oliver and Asher Sanchez; sister, Beverly Wishau; brother, Richard (Laura) Menke; in-laws, Skip VanKampen, Joseph (Linda) McClure, Dawn (Jeff) McClure; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jeanette and her brother-in-law, Patrick McClure KIA U.S. Marine Corps.
Due to COVID 19, private services will be held for family members only. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church or Neurofibromatosis Children’s Tumor Foundation (in honor of her great-grandson Mason) have been suggested.
The support, encouragement and prayers we have received from family, friends and even acquaintances have been truly humbling. We are grateful beyond words for all your love, prayers and support. We wish to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saint’s CV5 floor and it’s ICU for their compassionate care.
