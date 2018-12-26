Try 1 month for 99¢
Charlene LaVerne Krupp

July 17, 1936—December 23, 2018

RACINE—Charlene LaVerne Krupp, 82, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on December 23, 2018.

Charlene was born on July 17, 1936 to the late Charles and Veronica (nee Yzara) Johnson in Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to Earl Krupp Sr., on January 23, 1954 in Racine. They were married for 62 years until Earl’s passing in December of 2016.

Charlene was a long time employee at Western Publishing. She enjoyed spending time at her property Up North. Charlene also had a green thumb, just like her husband, Earl. She had a passion for raising dogs. Above all, Charlene loved her family, especially all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish Charlene’s memory are her children: Erlene (David) Kent, Earl Jr. (Laurel) Krupp, Kendell (Pam) Krupp, Linda (Brian Anderson) Krupp, John (Lesley) Krupp, and Jason Krupp; siblings: Roxanne Schneider, Charles Johnson, Wanda (Doug) Stockli, and Vernay (Mike) Mueller. Charlene is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Charlene is preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl Wilbur Krupp Sr.; her granddaughters: Allison Kent and Samantha Krupp; her sister, Yvonne; and her brothers: Wayne, Calvin, and James.

A celebration of Charlene’s life will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Ave) with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

