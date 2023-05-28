Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, June 3, 2023 for a visitation from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Her interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.