Charlene Andrews

Sept. 13, 1941—Jan. 4, 2023

INVERNESS, FL—Charlene “Charlie” Andrews made her final trip on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 surrounded by family and friends after a short battle with cancer. She was born September 13, 1941, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Clayton and Genevieve Christensen.

Charlene was a legal secretary in Wisconsin, California, and Florida, employed by Community Legal Services of Mid Florida until her retirement. Charlie loved to travel and was not one to stay at home. During her career she traveled often, making lifelong friends across the country.

Following retirement, she traveled the world, visiting all the places she had dreamed of. She was an avid gardener having two “green thumbs”. She loved her “fur babies”, going to the gym, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a wonderful life, filled with the people she loved. Charlie lived everyday as if it were her last and on her terms.

Charlie is survived by her son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, and great-nephews, as well as many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband, and daughter.

As per her request, she will be interred with her husband, at Florida National Cemetery.

Charlie’s family will be having a Celebration of Life for her on September 16th.

The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice Care for all the support and the wonderful care.

The Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory assisted the family.