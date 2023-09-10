UNION GROVE—Charleene M. “Chuckie/Char” (nee Paepke) Benzel, of Union Grove, WI was called home to the Lord on Monday September 4, 2023 age 78 years. Beloved wife of Jerry Benzel. Dear mother of Jeffery (Lori) Gore, the late Deborah McCumbee, Craig (Jodi) Benzel and Rhonda (Dan) Deaver. Loving grandmother of Jeffery Gore Jr., the late James Gore and the late Kayla Richie. Sister of Dianne (Dan) Kraft, Sharon Visintainer and Carole Zarling. Sister-in-law of Ken Benzel, Sharon Schwartz, the late Dale Benzel, and Kathy (Gary) Lindley. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at NORTH CAPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2644 S. 124th Street (Hwy. 45 and W. Five Mile Road) from 9 am to the time of service at 11 am. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to North Cape Lutheran Church or to the Cancer Charity of your choice appreciated.

