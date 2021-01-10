July 18, 1952—January 2, 2021

Char Eleene (nee: Maass) Mano, 68, of Racine, passed away on January 2, 2021. The family will hold a private memorial service later this year.

Char was born in Orange County, California on July 18, 1952, to Charles and Vivian (nee: Annis) Maass. She graduated from Pasadena High School and later earned a master’s degree in Nutritional Physiology from Iowa State University as well as a master’s degree in Taxation Law from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee.

Char married Tom Mano on July 18, 1979 in Springfield, MA; they were married 41 years.

Char worked as a certified public accountant for many years and retired from the IRS in 2014. She took great joy in spending time with her horse, Dream, and visiting Door County with her family.

Char is survived by her husband, Tom; her daughter, Paige (Juan) Barreto; her grandchildren, Gael and Eve Barreto; cousins Alison Almquist, Jay Scott, Jennifer Marquardt, and Kay Cooper; and other family and friends.

Char is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Arabian Horse Rescue Mission (arabianrescuemission.org).