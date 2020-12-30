July 6, 1966 – December 4, 2020
Racine—Chad Elmer Pittsley, 54, passed away at UW-Madison Hospital on December 4, 2020.
Chad was born in Racine on July 6, 1966 to Dennis and Jeanne (nee Rapp) Pittsley Sr. Chad served in the United States Army for four years as a Military Police Officer. He was united in marriage with Dawn M. Kasianowicz on November 12, 1986. Chad was a Correctional Officer at Dodge County Correctional Institute. He was member of Fellowship Baptist Church for ten years. Chad enjoyed comic books, drawing and SiFi. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially playing Fortnite with his grandsons.
Chad will lovingly be remembered by wife, Dawn Pittsley; children: Raymond Johnson and Matthew Pittsley; father, Dennis Pittsley Sr.; mother, Jeanne—nee Rapp (David) Howe; siblings: Dennis Jr. (Shawn) Pittsley and Tonya (Dan) Christiansen; Uncle Bruce (Sharon) Pittsley; Uncle Earl (Sharon) Rapp; cousins: Dianne – nee Rapp (Gunther) Schwarz and Jason Rapp; grandchildren: Aniyah Johnson, Raymond “Skeeter” Johnson Jr., Jaydon Harris, Jordan Harris, and Shaylyn Harris; nieces and nephews; Nick (Caro) Mohan, Richie (Anna) Pittsley, Zach (Samantha) Pittsley, Jeffery Reff, and Taylor (Joe) Hinze; and many other family and friends. Chad is predeceased by his grandparents: Elmer and Polly Rapp and Robert and Elaine Pittsley.
A private memorial service for Chad will be held at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to Fellowship Baptist Church, 5607 Wright Ave, Racine, WI, 53406. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Covid-19 floor staff at UW-Madison Hospital and Fellowship Baptist Church for their endless love and support.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI, 53405
(262) 634-3361
