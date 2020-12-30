Chad Elmer Pittsley

Chad was born in Racine on July 6, 1966 to Dennis and Jeanne (nee Rapp) Pittsley Sr. Chad served in the United States Army for four years as a Military Police Officer. He was united in marriage with Dawn M. Kasianowicz on November 12, 1986. Chad was a Correctional Officer at Dodge County Correctional Institute. He was member of Fellowship Baptist Church for ten years. Chad enjoyed comic books, drawing and SiFi. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially playing Fortnite with his grandsons.