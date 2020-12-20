 Skip to main content
Chad Elmer Pittsley
Chad Elmer Pittsley

July 6, 1966 – December 4, 2020

Racine – Chad Elmer Pittsley, 54, passed away at UW-Madison Hospital on December 4, 2020. Services are pending. Visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary or to share online condolences.

