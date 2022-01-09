March 5, 1972—Jan. 3, 2022

STURTEVANT—Chad A. Bongiovanni, 49, passed away January 3, 2022.

Chad was born on March 5, 1972, to the late Susan M. (nee: Bingham) Bongiovanni. He was a lifelong resident of Racine, a 1990 graduate of Racine Lutheran High School and attended Carthage College.

Chad was a lifelong entrepreneur and proud business owner, launching CSB Entertainment (DJ Chad) in 1996 and M&M Lawncare Co. in 2008. Chad served Racine and the surrounding communities for over 25 years in both work and community leadership.

Chad was talented in many ways with music and sports being a big part of his life. He was a drummer, DJ and over the years played basketball, football, softball and his true love, baseball. He gave so much to others and always was the first to volunteer. Chad was a referee, an umpire, as well as an exceptional coach and mentor to many. He served on numerous boards including Old Timers Athletic Club, Sturtevant Youth Baseball Association, the Racine Area Drum Corps and helped with endless community events. He was always there to lend a hand and give a laugh. He was extraordinarily loved, the life of any party, a human monkey bar, the best Dad, the most fun, and remained a kid at heart to the very end.

Chad is survived by his loving wife, Corinna “Corie” (nee: French); his sons: Mason, Myles, Cameron, and Dylan; his parents: Robert and Kathy Robison; his siblings: Michelle (Brian) Gerber, Michael (Samantha) Robison, Matthew Robison, Marci Blythe, Curtis Robison, Carrie Robison; many loving nieces, nephews, youth athletes and friends.

In addition to his mother, Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents: Donald and Jeanne Sura.

A Funeral Service honoring Chad’s life will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Friday from 3:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Private Internment will be held in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000