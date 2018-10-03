Celine D. Stewart
(Nee: Dunnom)
July 18, 1920 - August 31, 2018
RACINE - Celine D. Stewart, age 98, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018 at Oak Creek Place, South Milwaukee.
She was born in Chicago, IL, July 18, 1920, daughter of the late Henry and Olga (Nee: Horn) Dunnom.
On May 4, 1946 at Country Church of the City in Chicago, IL she was united in marriage to Keith F. Stewart who preceded her in death, November 5, 1998. She studied music as a young person. She had a lovely soprano voice and accompanied herself on the piano. She won top honors in the Chicago talent competition. She was a loving and supportive partner to her husband in the operation of Keith Stewart Fruit Products, a wholesale food business, for many years. Above all she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Stephanie (Edward) Lazzeroni, Keith Stewart Jr. (Cathy Barker); her seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Victor Schoonover) Wilz, Kathryn (Jason) Reimer, Erich Wilz, Keith F. Stewart III (Jenny Keefe), Sean Stewart, Kimberly Stewart (Marty Scott), Ross Stewart; one great-grandson, Henry Schoonover; nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Dunnom.
A brief Memorial Service will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI 53182 at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 5, 2018 followed by a reception at Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, WI 53404 from 4:15 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Racine Symphony, Racine Art Museum or First Church of Christ Scientist, Racine, WI are suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.