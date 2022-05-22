Celestina Dora Vick (Berlangieri)

Oct. 16, 1925—May 14, 2022

RACINE—With her daughter by her side, Celestina Dora Vick, age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022 at Lakeshore at Siena. Celestina was born in Platania, Italy on October 16, 1925, daughter of the late Giuseppe and Faustina (nee: Gallo) Berlangieri.

On August 1, 1964, Celestina was united in marriage to Milo Joseph Vick. They shared thirty-four wonderful years together before Milo passed away in 1998. Celestina was a longtime dedicated member of St. Rita Catholic Church, and her faith was unwavering. She enjoyed bowling, knitting, sewing, crocheting, baking and cooking, especially her Italian food favorites, pasta and Italian cookies. Celestina will be best remembered for her kindness, great love and devotion to her family, as well as to her Lakeshore at Siena family.

Celestina will be dearly missed by her daughter, Katherine Vick; grandchildren: Austin and Jack; her faithful canine companion, Rocky; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Celestina was also preceded in death by her infant son, Dylan; siblings: Carmelina, Domenico, Nicola, Angelina, and Celestino.

Private family services were held at St. Rita Catholic Church. Entombment was held at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum near Hwy 32. Memorials to St. Rita Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Lakeshore at Siena and Kindred Hospice for their dedicated loving and compassionate care.

