BURLINGTON—Cecilia Darlene Abernathy (nee Kosmicki), 75, passed away August 13, 2022, at Sage Meadow Assisted Living Center in Lake Geneva. She was born September 16, 1946, to Walter and Naomi (nee Philips) Kosmicki in Maryland. Darlene was married to James R. Bradshaw for twenty years and together they had five children. She was a long-time, active member of Our Lady of Humility Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL serving as a eucharistic minister. Darlene enjoyed dancing, spending time outdoors going to the beach and boating, and watching soap operas. She was an animal lover and especially cared for her last dog, Brownie.