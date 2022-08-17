September 16, 1946—August 13, 2022
BURLINGTON—Cecilia Darlene Abernathy (nee Kosmicki), 75, passed away August 13, 2022, at Sage Meadow Assisted Living Center in Lake Geneva. She was born September 16, 1946, to Walter and Naomi (nee Philips) Kosmicki in Maryland. Darlene was married to James R. Bradshaw for twenty years and together they had five children. She was a long-time, active member of Our Lady of Humility Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL serving as a eucharistic minister. Darlene enjoyed dancing, spending time outdoors going to the beach and boating, and watching soap operas. She was an animal lover and especially cared for her last dog, Brownie.
Darlene is survived by her children, Tina (Rafael) Ramirez, James Bradshaw, Kimberly Bradshaw, and Dawn Bradshaw (Paul Miller); grandchildren, Christy (Jaime) Solis, Dennis C. Russell, Rafael Ramirez, Jr., Zachery Cook, Amanda Cook (Drew Anello), Amelia Bradshaw, and Leo Bradshaw; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (John) Klingeman; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.Darlene was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Bradshaw; and the love of her life, James R. Bradshaw.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on August 19, 2022 from 5-6:30 p.m. Prayer service will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski,
Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500