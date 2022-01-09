Cecile Pieroni

September 3, 1962 - January 1, 2022

RACINE - Cecile "Ceci" Pieroni (nee: LaBrasca), 59, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was born in Cudahy, WI on September 3, 1962, daughter of Agnes LaBrasca and the late Peter LaBrasca.

Ceci lived most of her life in Racine, but also lived in Cudahy, Milwaukee and Richfield, WI. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School in Racine in 1980 and the University of Wisconsin - Platteville in 1984 with a degree in Civil Engineering. She worked as a civil engineer for 25 years, supervising the construction of roads and bridges all over Wisconsin. In 1992 she married Joe Pieroni and was married for 20 years. In recent years Ceci provided care and companionship for her mother.

Ceci is survived by her mother Agnes LaBrasca of Racine, WI; brothers: James LaBrasca of Muskego, WI and Chris LaBrasca of Austin, TX, sister Jeni (Joe) Carey of Brown Deer, WI, nieces: Sara Carey (fiance Collin Smith), Meg (Christian) Puckhaber, and grand-nieces: Lexi and Raegan Puckhaber. She is further survived by Joe Pieroni; aunt and uncle: John and Ellen LaBrasca, aunt Jeanne Bergemann, and many cousins.

Ceci was loved and appreciated by her family. She was very intelligent and had a gift for precision and organization. We will truly miss her.

A Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating Ceci's life will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:00 AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Wednesday 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church have been suggested.

