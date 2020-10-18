July 23, 1961 – October 10, 2020

Cecil “Rooster” Keown, 59, passed away unexpectedly in Denver CO on October 10, 2020. Cecil was born July 23, 1961 to Delta Kay in Tomah, WI.

Member of the High Riders Motorcycle Club for over 25 years, Graduate of the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute.

Survived by his wife, Carol Keown; Brother, Charles Allen (Pat) Keown; Sister, Sherry (Kevin) Presser; Children, Laura Keown, Carrie (Damen) Lampkin, Jesse (Reyna Gonzalez) Keown and Stephanie Reynolds; Step-daughter, Shelly (Todd) Higgins; Grandchildren, Hannah, Andrew, Breleigh, Daiona, William II, Mailya, Eric and Evan; Nephews, Charlie and Carl Bussian; Niece, Calyn Presser.

Cecil is preceded in death by his mother, Delta Kay Levy; parents, Charles and Louise Keown; and best friend, Joe Muto.

A private family prayer service will be held in Bethany IL.

Arrangements for a local celebration of life will be announced by HRMC.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up by the family for the unplanned cremation/burial.