April 15, 1914—Oct. 9, 2021

RACINE — Cecelia Millen, age 107, passed away Saturday October 9, 2021, at Lakeshore at Siena. She was born in Racine on April 15, 1914, daughter of the late Frank and Eleanor (nee: Biesneck) Seymour. She married Charles “Chick” Millen on November 30, 1940, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. They were married for 65 years before Charles Millen passed away on February 10, 2006, at the age of 92.

Mrs. Millen was a manager in the catalog department at the Racine downtown J.C. Penney Co. retiring at the age of 65.

She enjoyed golfing at Johnson Park and bowling and Wii Bowling. Mrs. Millen enjoyed church services on Sunday and watching holy mass on television. She loved to sit in her lift recliner and work Sudoku puzzles, liked to play bingo and cards. Mrs. Millen was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Cecelia is survived by her sister, Jean Myrvold; son-in-law, Richard Pankoff; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sons: Donald Millen, Chuck Millen and daughter Donna Pankoff.

Private funeral services and entombment were held at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum.