Feb. 5, 1965—Jan. 13, 2023
LOUISVILLE — Catrina R. Hill, 57, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023.
She was a member of 1st Baptist Church J-Town.
She is survived by her children: Corenza Townsend, Keenen Gutter (Faith Grady); siblings: Lesia Hill-Driver (Samuel), Don Hill (Helen); and four grandchildren: Michael, Elle, Delilah, Lennox.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1st Baptist Church J-Town, 10600 Watterson Trail, funeral service to follow at 12 noon.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., Lou KY 40218.