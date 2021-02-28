 Skip to main content
Cathy Lynn Orton

RACINE — Cathy Lynn Orton, 71, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. To view Cathy’s full obituary and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

