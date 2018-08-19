Cathy Louise Wiley

October 11, 1956 – August 16, 2018
RACINE—Cathy Louise (nee: Webb) Wiley, age 61, answered the call of her Loving Savior on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Zion, Illinois. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 1:00pm, in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 12:00pm until the time of service. Cathy’s Father, Bishop Raymond L. Webb will be the eulogist. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for her full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.