Cathy Louise Wiley

October 11, 1956 – August 16, 2018

RACINE—Cathy Louise (nee: Webb) Wiley, age 61, answered the call of her Loving Savior on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Zion, Illinois. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 1:00pm, in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 12:00pm until the time of service. Cathy’s Father, Bishop Raymond L. Webb will be the eulogist. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for her full obituary.

