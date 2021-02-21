Cathleen R. Richter

October 7, 1934—February 8, 2021

RACINE — Cathleen (Kate) R. Richter, 86 passed away peacefully at St. Monica’s Senior living on February 8, 2021.

Kate was born on October 7, 1934 in Chicago to Stanley and Mildred (nee: King) McKeon. She spent most of her life in Chicago before relocating to Racine in 1995. Kate enjoyed singing with Sweet Adelines as well as listening to music and playing her Ukulele. She was a volunteer for Irish Fest and Octoberfest for many years.

Kate is survived by her children, Glen Richter, Bill (Cindy) Richter, Sue (Marty) Bucaro, Andy Richter and Linda Boggess, grandchildren Ben and Elizabeth Richter, Mike (Joanna) Bucaro and Angela (Bob) Repella and twin great granddaughters Kayla and Khloe Bucaro and twin great grandchildren on the way. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kate was preceded in death by her sister Betty Weckler in 2002 and brother Owen McKeon in 2017.

A get together will be held on February 27, 2021 at Birchwood Grill, 7515 125th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 with extended family and friends.

A private inurnment service will be held.