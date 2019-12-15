Cathleen "Cathy" M. Carroll

Lovingly called “Chatty Cathy” by friends and family, she was a social butterfly who lived up to her nickname. Whether gathering with her fellow St. Joseph’s “CC Ryders,” meeting up with former St. Catherine’s colleagues, thrift shopping with her sisters, or organizing and attending family reunions like her dad’s 90th birthday party, Cathy loved a big get-together, where she was inevitably the life of the party. She inherited her parents’ generosity and knack for keeping tabs on everyone else in the family as well as her father’s love of leftovers. Her friends and family always knew they could count on her and would call her when they needed sound advice or a good laugh. As a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Cathy had tremendous heart that she shared with all those who had the good fortune of knowing and loving her.