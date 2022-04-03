July 3, 1941 - March 30, 2022

RACINE - Cathleen Ann Gross (Nee: Crossin) was born July 3, 1941, in Kenosha, WI, the second of four children to Edward and Natalie (Fonk) Crossin. She became a daughter of God in Holy Baptism at St. James Catholic Church in Kenosha. Cathleen attended St. James School and graduated from St. Catherine High School, class of 1959.

She met her husband, Gerald (Jerry) Gross, at Marquette University and they were married on August 17, 1963, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, in Kenosha. They settled in Racine, WI, and had four children. After raising their children, Cathleen resumed her teaching career at St. Rita School, as a second-grade teacher and thoroughly loved her students and watching them grow up.

She was active in many organizations in Racine. She was a proud member of the Junior League, worked at the Election Polls faithfully for over 50 years, was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club, volunteered at the Alpha Center and in her later years, volunteered at the Racine Food Pantry.

She loved playing golf with her friends and husband. She was an avid Bridge player.

Cathleen was a kind and wise grandmother. She was always interested in her grandchildren's lives and ready with words of encouragement and support. She was proud of her children and their families.

In the last several years, Cathleen suffered silently with various ailments but always kept her hope, strength, faith, and a smile in the face of those difficulties. She will be missed deeply, and we pray that she is with Jesus, the Blessed Mother Mary, the angels and saints, along with our Dad, and Grandpa, Jerry.

Cathleen is survived by her four children: Alan (Paula) Gross of Chicago, IL; Jeanmarie (Chris) Graziano of Slinger, WI; Karen (Scott) Kutac of Bulverde; TX, and Fr. Robert Gross of Calmar, IA; ten grandchildren: Abraham (Jessica) Graziano, Jonah Gross, Jack Graziano, Ally Gross, Ayla (Kevin) Murphy, John Kutac, Natalie (Brady) McNamara, Madeline Kutac, Maria Graziano, and Isaac Gross; her great-grandchildren: Margaret Cathleen Murphy and Xavier Thomas Murphy. She is also survived by her siblings: Dr. James (Marybeth) Crossin, Carol Whitley; and brother-in-law, Michael Leitch. She is also survived by her sisters and brother-in-law: Richard (Peggy) Gross, Marilyn Davis, Janet (Charles) Haas; and David "Fritz" Lepow. She is also survived by godchildren, dear cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her parents, Edward and Natalie (Fonk) Crossin; her father and mother-in-law, Alfred and Frances Gross; her sister, Mary (Crossin) Leitch; and her brother-in-law, Tom Davis; and sister in law, Diane Lepow.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 4th, at Maresh-Meredith Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. before the Visitation and conclude with the Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 5th at 12:00 p.m., at St. Rita Church, Racine. Her son, Fr. Robert Gross, will be the main celebrant of the Mass. There will be an additional visitation Tuesday at the church from 11:00 p.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to St. Rita Parish or St. Rita School have been suggested.

May Jesus have mercy on Cathleen and welcome her into the Kingdom of Heaven

