May 26, 1946—June 16, 2021

RACINE—Catherine Tice, of Racine WI, passed away June 16, 2021. She was born May 26, 1946, in Plainfield, NJ. She grew up loving horses, and she and her sister spent as much time around horses as they could. She graduated from high school in Westfield, NJ, and graduated from University of Maryland with a BS in Animal Science. She held a variety of positions at Hunt Clubs and Riding academies in Maryland as a riding instructor before moving to Wisconsin.

In the Racine area, Cathy was well known amongst local horse people. She trained many children and adults in horsemanship, and also trained horses, both at local stables and at owners’ homes. Cathy was a fearless rider whose seat seemed to be glued to the saddle no matter what the horse did. She had a tack store for several years in downtown Racine. In addition, she cared for many dogs and cats in owners’ homes while they were away or at work. She loved all animals, but said she always felt most happy and carefree when riding horses.

Cathy was also a CNA, and worked at several nursing homes and home health care companies locally.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her daughter Ursula Hayes, and a grandson Anthony Ritt, both of Racine. She is survived by her grandson Joseph Nelson of Racine.

A celebration of Catherine’s life will be held on July 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Hickory Hall, 5844 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.miller-reesman.com.