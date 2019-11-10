July 15, 1930—November 6, 2019

GREENFIELD—(FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Mrs. Catherine T. Geoghan, 89, passed away at Clement Manor in Greenfield on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

She was born in Racine on July 15, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (nee: Kressig) Mueller. She graduated from Holy Name School and St. Catherine High School, Class of 1948. On June 17, 1950 she married Gerald F. Geoghan. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2007.

Catherine was a lifelong member of St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church (formerly Holy Name). After earning a degree in Elementary Education from UW Parkside, she worked over 25 years for Racine Unified as an elementary school teacher. She was active with her five daughters, in the Girl Scouts of America. Catherine was also an avid seamstress; making prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses and even a wedding dress for one of her daughters.