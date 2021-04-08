January 14, 1949—April 1, 2021
WARRENS—Catherine S. Johnson, age 72, of Warrens, WI, and formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Serenity House in Tomah due to pancreatic cancer. She was born January 14, 1949 to Richard and Hilda (Johnson) Rognsvoog in Racine.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Johnson of Warrens, WI; brother, Richard (Diane) Rognsvoog of Racine; sister, Fay Ann (David) Schimanski of Necedah, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.
A Private Celebration of Cathey’s Life will be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Find a Cure for Pancreatic Cancer. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.