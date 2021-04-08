 Skip to main content
Catherine S. Johnson
Catherine S. Johnson

Catherine S. Johnson

January 14, 1949—April 1, 2021

WARRENS—Catherine S. Johnson, age 72, of Warrens, WI, and formerly of Racine, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Serenity House in Tomah due to pancreatic cancer. She was born January 14, 1949 to Richard and Hilda (Johnson) Rognsvoog in Racine.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Johnson of Warrens, WI; brother, Richard (Diane) Rognsvoog of Racine; sister, Fay Ann (David) Schimanski of Necedah, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.

A Private Celebration of Cathey’s Life will be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Find a Cure for Pancreatic Cancer. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

