Try 3 months for $3

March 3, 1935—May 7, 2019

RACINE – Catherine Otto, 84, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine will be held at St. Rita’s Parish, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Monday, May 13th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Richard T. O’Leary. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Catherine Otto
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments