Catherine (nee Navratil) Brook, age 94 years, journeyed peacefully to heaven January 29, with her daughter at her side.
Catherine was born in Racine to Cecelia (nee Duffy) and Henry Navratil, fifth of 9 children. She attended Catholic elementary schools in Racine. Through the generosity of an unknown benefactor, she was able to attend St Catherine’s High School despite lingering financial challenges due to The Great Depression. After graduation, she worked at the Racine Gas Company, where she met her lifelong friends, Charlotte and Bob, Lillian and Al, and Lillian and Clarence. Gathering with these friends at Fourth of July picnics in Racine, and August corn roasts on the farm, are beloved family memories.
She met her husband, Roman, at a church dance; they married in 1953 and moved to rural Burlington. Although forever a City Girl who never drove tractor, she embraced rural living. Her baking was legendary, especially her homemade bread. She always loved music, and although because of the Great Depression she was unable to have piano lessons as a child, she ensured that all of her children had piano lessons. Her love of music lives on in her children John and Mary Jo, and Mary Jo’s 3 sons, all of whom are talented pianists. Catherine realized her dream of piano lessons as an adult after her children were grown.
Catherine and Roman raised 4 children on the family dairy farm. After retirement, they realized another dream, foreign travel, including travel to Italy to see the pope. After retirement from farming they returned to Racine and lived at Fountain Hills, where Catherine resided for 18 years. Declining health required a move to St. Monica’s.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Roman, in 2004, and her 8 siblings.
Catherine is survived by 4 children and 8 grandchildren: John, James (Bonnie) (children Kristine and Elizabeth), Mary Jo (Douglas Lanska) (children Joseph, John, and James), and Daniel (Ruth) (children A.J., Sarah, and Matthew).
Catherine and her family are indebted to many special people: Val, her beloved, devoted Caregiver these past 6 years, and Val’s husband Charles; Catherine’s friend Shirley with whom for years traveled long distances to attend their beloved Latin Mass; all Catherine’s friends at Fountain Hills, especially Josie, Ann, Gina, Diane, Carrie, Elvira, Cousin Mary Pat and everyone who helped her remain in her beloved Fountain Hills apartment despite health challenges; Shirley and Joan who always ensured Catherine had her tea; her skilled and caring Nurse Practitioner Ms. Kim Woyach and her talented Cardiologist Dr. Ali Khan whose expertise gave us more time with Catherine, and more recently, Dr. Pothen and all her Caregivers at St. Monica’s and Hospice Alliance staff, these final months.
Catherine will be remembered for her sunny personality, easy conversation, cheerful laugh, and her unwavering religious faith. She will be deeply missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Kansasville at 12 Noon on Saturday February 2nd. Family and friends are invited for visitation at St Mary’s from 10:00 AM until 11:45 AM. Burial will be immediately after, in St Mary’s Parish Cemetery.
In keeping with her practical nature and abiding religious faith, in lieu of flowers, Catherine requests memorials to either St Monica’s, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or the local church of your choice, to help them continue their mission of service to their communities.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
