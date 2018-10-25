Try 1 month for 99¢
Catherine Mary Widmar "Katie" (Formerly:Griffiths) (Nee:Koelsch)

(Formerly: Griffiths)

(Née: Koelsch)

June 8, 1926—October 22, 2018

MOUNT PLEASANT – Catherine Mary Widmar, 92, affectionately known as Katie by many, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, October 22, 2018.

She was born on June 8, 1926, daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Née: Held) Koelsch.

Katie was united in marriage to Charles Griffiths on October 18, 1947. Charles preceded her in death on September 26, 1973. Katie was then united in marriage to Anthony G. Widmar on May 12, 1984.

Katie was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. She was happiest when she was able to spend time with her family and friends.

Katie leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Anthony G. Widmar; the Griffiths children, Michael (JoAnn) Griffiths, Thomas (Susan) Griffiths, Charles (Patti) Griffiths, Susan (Denis) Wesisniel, Cathy (Carl) Newberry, David Griffiths, Patrick, (Kirsten) Griffiths, Sally (Jeffrey) LaFaive; the Widmar children, Daniel Widmar, James (Karen) Widmar, Shawn (Robert) Luepke, Rick (Linda) Widmar, Laura (Joe) LaMartina, Sandy (David) Bink, David (Audrey) Widmar, John (Eileen) Widmar, Colleen Widmar; 29 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; other extended family, John Held, Herbert (Marion) Held, Mary Alice Zeisberger, Mary Braun, Leone Held; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Katie is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles Griffiths; and brother, Joseph Koelsch.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 26, 2018, 1:00pm, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. The family has suggested memorials to The Legacy at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or The Mercy Home – Chicago.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Catherine Mary Widmar "Katie" (Formerly:Griffiths) (Nee:Koelsch)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments