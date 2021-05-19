Aug. 2, 1925—May 16, 2021
OAK CREEK—Catherine Mary Braun (nee: Swessel) was peacefully called to our Lord to join her beloved husband Eugene on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at age 95. Loving mother of Sharon (Harold) Bolstad, Robert (June) Braun, Patricia (Timothy) Nicholas and Mary Ellen (Robert) Feffer. Also survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara and other relatives and friends. Catherine is preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. with Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church (13207 County Rd. G, Caledonia). Private family interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Catherine was a Grade School Teacher at St. Louis Catholic Church School for 25 years. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude Hospital would be appreciated.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
414-761-2750