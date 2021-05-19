OAK CREEK—Catherine Mary Braun (nee: Swessel) was peacefully called to our Lord to join her beloved husband Eugene on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at age 95. Loving mother of Sharon (Harold) Bolstad, Robert (June) Braun, Patricia (Timothy) Nicholas and Mary Ellen (Robert) Feffer. Also survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara and other relatives and friends. Catherine is preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.