MOUNT PLEASANT – Catherine Marie Huntley, age 72, passed away on May 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born on August 10, 1950 to parents Jewell and Anne (nee McNicholas) Chambers in Chicago, IL.

Her family moved to Paddock Lake, WI in 1958, where she grew up and spent most of her life. Cathy graduated from Salem Central High School in 1970.

She married Leroy Huntley in 1975, and they were married until his death in 2012. Cathy was very sociable and loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed fishing and sitting by the river.

Cathy is survived by her sister, Madonna Chambers; half-sister, Janet Stengle; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Patricia Mazurek, Mary Wilson, Ben Chambers, John Doyle, Ronald Chambers, and Jimmy Doyle.

Private services were held.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers, Tracy and Erica, of New Visions for the care and kindness they showed Cathy.

