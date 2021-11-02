 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catherine Margaret Held
0 Comments

Catherine Margaret Held

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 5, 1944—Oct. 21, 2021

BYNUM, TX—Cathy passed away peacefully at home in Bynum, TX, after a lengthy illness.

Survivors include her husband Robert McNally; two stepsons; two stepdaughters; sister Mary Ann Dolister; brother Thomas Held (Laura); nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Marie (Kratochvil) Held and nephew Gregory Dolister.

She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and Cedar Valley, TX College. A private family service was held.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

During the pandemic, women spent a lot of time changing their hairstyles

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News