Catherine Margaret Held

April 5, 1944—Oct. 21, 2021
BYNUM, TX—Cathy passed away peacefully at home in Bynum, TX, after a lengthy illness.
Survivors include her husband Robert McNally; two stepsons; two stepdaughters; sister Mary Ann Dolister; brother Thomas Held (Laura); nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Marie (Kratochvil) Held and nephew Gregory Dolister.
She was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and Cedar Valley, TX College. A private family service was held.
