Catherine L. Harcus

August 12, 1943—October 11, 2021

RACINE—Catherine Laura Harcus, 78, peacefully departed this life October 11, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born August 12, 1943 in Plainfield to the late Jerrold and Viola (nee: Elliott) Ostrander. Cathy was united in marriage to Raymond George Harcus Sr. on February 11, 1961, exactly 30 years after her parents. She was employed at Ridgewood Care Center for over 31 years, retiring in 1999.

She enjoyed, bingo, crossword puzzles and card games. As a result of her kind and generous heart, she was loved by many. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Cathy’s beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Raymond (Sarah) Harcus, Donna Harcus, Gloria Lerette and Charity Pernsteiner; grandchildren: Kathleen (Brian) Ivy, Jennifer Williams, Jacquelyn Herron, Ryan Harcus, Kristina Harcus, Mystical Harcus, Lisa Pernsteiner and Daniel Lerette; siblings, Otis (Bonnie) Ostrander, Squire (Diane) Ostrander, Jerroldine Grebin and Susan (Gene) Shade; sister-in-law, Ruth Ostrander; devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, great grandchildren and friends.