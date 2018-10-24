Catherine "Katie" Widmar

(Formerly: Griffiths)
(Née: Koelsch)
Mount Pleasant – Catherine “Katie” Mary Widmar, 92, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, October 22, 2018.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 26, 2018, 1:00pm, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.
Please see tomorrow’s newspaper for the full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
