Try 1 month for 99¢
Catherine "Katie" Widmar

(Formerly: Griffiths)

(Née: Koelsch)

Mount Pleasant – Catherine “Katie” Mary Widmar, 92, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, October 22, 2018.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 26, 2018, 1:00pm, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00am until the time of the Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

Please see tomorrow’s newspaper for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Catherine 'Katie' Widmar
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments