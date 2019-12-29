Catherine "Katie" Roszkowski

March 21, 1920 – December 6, 2019

Racine – Catherine "Katie" Roszkowski, 99, passed away peacefully at her residence with her children by her side on December 6, 2019. Katie was born in Racine to parents Michael "Mihaly" & Elizabeth "Erszebet" Bosz. She lived in West Allis, Wisconsin for a few years as a child before moving back to Racine.

Katie attended Stephen Bull Grade School, Franklin Junior High School & graduated from Washington Park High School. She was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. prior to her marriage to Casimir "Kayo" Roszkowski in 1946.

Katie was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing meals for her family. She always loved her dark chocolate and anything "gooey."

Katie is survived by her daughter Mary Roszkowski, sons David Roszkowski, Joe (Julie) Roszkowski and Bill (Amy) Roszkowski, granddaughters Lauren Roszkowski and Abbey Roszkowski, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Phyllis Roszkowski, Faith Roszkowski, Pat & Ed Roszkowski as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her husband Kayo, daughter Nancy Ann, her parents and brother Mike Bosz.