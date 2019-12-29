Catherine "Katie" Roszkowski
March 21, 1920 – December 6, 2019
Racine – Catherine "Katie" Roszkowski, 99, passed away peacefully at her residence with her children by her side on December 6, 2019. Katie was born in Racine to parents Michael "Mihaly" & Elizabeth "Erszebet" Bosz. She lived in West Allis, Wisconsin for a few years as a child before moving back to Racine.
Katie attended Stephen Bull Grade School, Franklin Junior High School & graduated from Washington Park High School. She was employed by S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. prior to her marriage to Casimir "Kayo" Roszkowski in 1946.
Katie was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing meals for her family. She always loved her dark chocolate and anything "gooey."
Katie is survived by her daughter Mary Roszkowski, sons David Roszkowski, Joe (Julie) Roszkowski and Bill (Amy) Roszkowski, granddaughters Lauren Roszkowski and Abbey Roszkowski, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Phyllis Roszkowski, Faith Roszkowski, Pat & Ed Roszkowski as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kayo, daughter Nancy Ann, her parents and brother Mike Bosz.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., Racine with a mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorials to St. Lucy Church or to one's favorite charity have been suggested.
Heartfelt thanks to Candace and everyone at Aurora at Home Hospice for helping us fulfill Katie's wishes to remain comfortable at home for her final days with us.
nyugoda békében drága, édes anyu. Viszlát.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
