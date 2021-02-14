Catherine E. Birkett (nee: Peters)

She was born in Muskego, the daughter of the late William and Louise (nee: Erbe) Peters. She grew up and worked on the family farm in Muskego. She graduated Valedictorian of her class of 1944 from Waterford Union High School. On October 12, 1957, Catherine married James Rowntree Birkett at Rochester Congregational Church and has resided on the farm on Rowntree road for the past 63 years. She and her husband Jim farmed for many years before his passing on January 17, 1976. For 37 years, Catherine was a typesetter and proofreader for the Chapman’s at Waterford Post and later Waterford Bulletin, working for four different owners. She was a very involved member of the Rochester Congregational Church, serving in a variety of positions and singing in the choir. Later she became a member of Caldwell Methodist Church. Catherine served on the board of Love Inc. in Burlington and Southeast Mutual Insurance Company. She will always be remembered for her delicious home-made rye bread. Catherine was a prolific correspondent to family and friends. She loved her job, and she loved the farm, and being with her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.