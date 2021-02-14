 Skip to main content
Catherine E. Birkett (nee: Peters)
Birkett, Catherine E. (nee: Peters) age 95, of Rochester, passed away peacefully with family at her side Saturday February 6, 2021 on the farm.

She was born in Muskego, the daughter of the late William and Louise (nee: Erbe) Peters. She grew up and worked on the family farm in Muskego. She graduated Valedictorian of her class of 1944 from Waterford Union High School. On October 12, 1957, Catherine married James Rowntree Birkett at Rochester Congregational Church and has resided on the farm on Rowntree road for the past 63 years. She and her husband Jim farmed for many years before his passing on January 17, 1976. For 37 years, Catherine was a typesetter and proofreader for the Chapman’s at Waterford Post and later Waterford Bulletin, working for four different owners. She was a very involved member of the Rochester Congregational Church, serving in a variety of positions and singing in the choir. Later she became a member of Caldwell Methodist Church. Catherine served on the board of Love Inc. in Burlington and Southeast Mutual Insurance Company. She will always be remembered for her delicious home-made rye bread. Catherine was a prolific correspondent to family and friends. She loved her job, and she loved the farm, and being with her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Survived by three children, Lennie Birkett, Mary (David) Bohn, and Christopher James Birkett; grandchildren, Aric J. Bohn and Catherine L. Bohn; sisters-in-law, Ruth Peters, Jean Birkett, and Betty Birkett. Further survived by life-long friend of over 90 years, Lois Rolfson, along with other relatives and many friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, an infant daughter, and one brother Orville Peters.

Private family services will be held later.

Family wishes to thank all the neighbors and friends for their support, especially caregivers Tim and Wendy. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Love Inc. in Burlington or Caldwell Methodist Church Food Pantry in memory of Catherine would be appreciated.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

