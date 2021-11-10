 Skip to main content
Catherine 'Cathy' J. Pietras

RACINE—Catherine “Cathy” J. Pietras, 53, passed away, unexpectedly, at her residence on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard of Chichester Parish, 15th and Grand Ave., on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Ronald Gramza officiating. Visitation will be in the church on that Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Please meet at the front gate at West Lawn. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials to Special Olympics. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

